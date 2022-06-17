May 14, 1976 - May 15, 2022

Lucas Wayne McFarland, was welcomed into Heaven on May 15, 2022, in Nanaimo, BC, Canada, at the age of 46.

Luke is survived by his mother and step-father, Bev and Dirk Shelton of Decatur, IL; father, Ray McFarland of Lake Cowichan, BC; son, Elias Hedden of Decatur, IL; brother, Derrick McFarland of Nanaimo, BC; sister, Ramlah McFarland of Tahsis, BC; sister, Kaitlyn (Emitt) Grimes of Decatur, IL; brother, David Shelton of Overland Park, KS; nephew, Kayden McFarland of Nanaimo, BC; nephews; Jagger and Jax Grimes of Decatur, IL; Kylie Hedden of Decatur, IL, who was like a daughter; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Luke was preceded in death by his grandparents, Wayne and Maxine Morrow of Decatur, IL; step-grandparents, Don and Betty Shelton of Decatur, IL; grandparents, Bob and Mary McFarland of Tahsis, BC; aunt, Debbie Morrow of Mt. Zion, IL.

Luke was born on May 14, 1976, in Duncan, BC He graduated from MacArthur High School in Decatur, IL, in 1996. His favorite and current occupation was a school bus driver for children with special needs.

Luke's name means bringer of light and that's exactly what he did. He was a light to everyone he met. Luke was radiant, uplifting, spiritual, fun, humble and pure. He was loved by everyone he knew across the globe. He lit up the world with his genuine kindness, smile and love for Jesus. Luke was selfless and loved helping people. He loved God, his family and friends. He enjoyed nature, running, hiking, biking, dancing, swimming, music, healthy eating, juicing, concerts and Star Wars. Luke loved his son, Elias, more than anything and was the sweetest dad. He is already missed greatly by all of us who love him.

"You are the light of the world. A town built on a hill cannot be hidden. Neither do people light a lamp and put it under a bowl. Instead they put it on its stand, and it gives light to everyone in the house. In the same way, let your light shine before others, that they may see your good deeds and glorify your Father in heaven." - Matthew 5:14-16.

A visitation will be held at Resurrection Life Church in Decatur, IL, on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, from 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM with a celebration-of-life service directly following at 1:30 PM.