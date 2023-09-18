Oct. 17, 1923 - Sept. 16, 2023

DECATUR — Lucia P. Molloy, 99, died on Sept. 16, 2023, at Imboden Creek Nursing Facility in Decatur, IL.

Lucia was born on Oct. 17, 1923 in Godfrey. She was the daughter of the late Alex and Ethel (Davis) Zerwas.

On Feb. 19, 1949, she married Joseph J. Molloy at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Alton, IL, with Msgr. W.T. Sloan officiating. Joseph preceded her in death on March 6, 2012.

She graduated from Marquette Catholic High School in Alton, IL, in 1941, and attended the Ursuline Convent Business School. In her early life she was employed at First National Bank & Trust Co. in Alton. Later, she was employed at Fischer Lumber Co. in East Alton, IL, retiring from there in 1989 after 23 years of service. She was a member of St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey, IL, before moving to Decatur, IL, in 2013. She was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Decatur at the time of her death.

Surviving is one son, Rev. Joseph M. Molloy, Pastor of St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, Chatham, IL; one brother, David (Therese) Zerwas of Rio Rancho, NM; nieces, nephews, and many friends.

There will be no visitation.

Funeral Mass will be on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023 at 5:30 p.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church, 2400 S. Franklin St. Rd. in Decatur, IL.

Private burial service will be in St. Patrick Cemetery in Godfrey, IL the following morning.

In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be given to St. Ambrose Catholic Church, 820 Homer Adams Parkway, Godfrey, IL, 62035, or St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, 700 E. Spruce St., Chatham, IL, 62629.

Special thanks to all those at Imboden Nursing Facility for their exceptional care of Lucia for over eight years, as well as Diane Keller, Jackie Goetter, Joanne Kater, Mark Barthelemy, and other dedicated Holy Family Church parishioners.

Moran & Goebel Funeral Home are in charge of the arrangements. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.moranandgoebel.com.