DECATUR — Lucille A. Lanzotti, 98, of Springfield, formerly of Decatur, passed away Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at The Arbors at Centennial Pointe, Springfield, IL.

Lucille was born on March 18, 1923, in Taylorville, IL, the daughter of Edward and Mildred (Sigrist) Russell. A homemaker, Lucille loved to play bridge, ballroom dance and was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Lucille enjoyed hosting and cooking for her family. She had a gracious way of bringing everyone together. She married Victor Ernst Lanzotti in Detroit, Michigan on December 1, 1941. After 80 beautiful years of marriage, he preceded her in death on April 28, 2021.

Surviving are her children: Victor (Joyce) Lanzotti of MO, and Daniel (Lisa) Lanzotti of Springfield; nine grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren; son-in-law, Rennie Young of Florida; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Lucille was preceded in death by her parents, husband, daughter Connie and four siblings.

Visitation will be Monday, July 26, 2021, from 10 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Rev. Richard Weltin, celebrant. Burial will follow in Graceland Cemetery.

