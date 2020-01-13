SHELBYVILLE — Lucille F. Walden, 96, of Shelbyville, IL passed away at 4:34 p.m. Sunday, January 12, 2020 in Shelbyville Manor.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Howe and Yockey Funeral Home in Shelbyville with Rev. Kevin Ray officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home. Casual attire is requested. Burial will be in Glenwood Cemetery, Shelbyville, IL. Memorials may be given to First Christian Church in Shelbyville.
Lucille was born on January 21, 1923, in Mt. Vernon, Missouri, the daughter of James Robert and Myrtle Mae Garringer Faucett. Lucille graduated from St. Elmo High School in the Class of 1941 and moved to Shelbyville to attend Sparks Business College. Lucille was a secretary for Sta-Rite Ginnie Lou, Inc. in Shelbyville and then worked in the dietary department at Shelby Memorial Hospital for 40 years. After her retirement, Lucille volunteered with the Peace Meal Program and the Plaza Boutique both in Shelbyville, IL. She was a member of First Christian Church in Shelbyville. Lucille enjoyed spending time with her family, reading, sewing and working word searches. She married Josiah Boyd Walden on February 12, 1944, and he preceded her in death on October 9, 1980.
Lucille is survived by her daughters, Sandy Shaffer (Jim) of Shelbyville, IL, and Donna Carlen (Randy) of Toledo, IL; daughter-in-law Brenda Walden of Shelbyville, IL; grandchildren, Mike Shaffer (Kathy) of Mattoon, IL; Steve Shaffer (Stacy) of Crystal Lake, IL, Christy Shaffer (Ryan Zumbahlen) of Indianapolis, IN, Kim Lyons (Chad Hoopingarner) of Mattoon, IL, Ryan Mars of Mattoon, IL, Brent Walden (Jennifer) of Mammoth, AZ and Brian Walden of Shelbyville, IL; 3 step-grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; 9 step-great grandchildren; and 3 great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Boyd “Joe”; son, Gary D. Walden; sisters, Lucy Marie Moore, and Ada Mae Davidson.
Send condolences at www.howeandyockey.com
