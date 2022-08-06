April 29, 1932 - Aug. 4, 2022

SULLIVAN — Lucille Fultz, 90, of Sullivan, passed away at 4:00 p.m. Thursday, August 4, 2022, in the Arthur Home.

Celebration of life services will be 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 10, 2022, in the Reed Funeral Home, Sullivan, with Pastor Mark Bjornbak officiating. Visitation will be 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. Tuesday. Burial will be in the Greenhill Cemetery, Sullivan. Memorials are suggested to the Sullivan First Baptist Church. Online condolences may be sent to the family at reedfuneralhome.net.

Lucille was born April 29, 1932, in Sullivan, the daughter of Herman I. and Julia Welch Spencer. She had worked at the Brown Shoe Company, Felicity Fashions, Switchcraft and the Moultrie County ASCS Office, all in Sullivan. Lucille married Clinton Fultz on September 20, 1951, and he preceded her in death on October 27, 2011.

Lucille enjoyed yearly Branson trips with her daughters and family. She loved people and God. Her love for people showed in her daily interaction with others. She was a great mother and was always ready to listen and forgive and give kind advise when asked.

Surviving are her daughters: Patricia Aileen (Bruce) Walker of Decatur, and Linda Joyce Fultz of Sullivan; granddaughters: Tricia Binion Sieberns, Krissy (Willie) Comstock, Sara Marshall and Michelle (Jay) Scott; great-grandchildren: Nicholas Kelsey, Zane Gardner, Dayden Gardner, Raimi Gardner, Riley Comstock and Kady Comstock.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and sisters Juanita Elzy and Joyce Artis.