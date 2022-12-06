Oct. 23, 1924 - Dec 1, 2022
DECATUR — Lucille K. "Lucy" Barthelemy, 98, of Decatur, passed away Thursday, December 1, 2022, at Imboden Creek Living Center, Decatur, IL.
Lucille was born October 23, 1924, in Decatur, IL, the daughter of John and Charlotte (Crispin) Kite. Lucille graduated from Brown's Business College and went on to work at A.E. Staley and a downtown accounting firm. She married David D. Barthelemy on April 11, 1948.
Surviving is her son, Mark (Vickie) Barthelemy of Decatur; grandchildren: Sarah Laning and husband, Jim of Bloomington, Leslie Gould and husband, Kevin of Decatur, and Erin Schall and husband Lewis, III of Decatur; great-grandchildren: Riley, Jorja, and Pheebee Gould, Keaton Laning, Brooke, Emmie, and Lacie Schall.
Lucille was preceded in death by her husband, parents, two sisters and one brother.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 9, 2022, in Fairlawn Cemetery. There will be no visitation.
Condolences and memories may be shared at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.
