DECATUR — Lucille “Lucy” (Gunn) Browning, 92, passed away Sunday, April 19th at Imboden Creek Living Center.
Lucy was born in Anna-Jonesboro, Illinois on December 27th, 1927, the daughter of Norman and Mabel Gunn. She graduated from SIU, Carbondale, and taught school in Effingham County where she met her husband, Bob Browning. Later, they moved to Decatur where she worked for J.D. Johnson and Son for five years until her first child was born. Once her two children were in school, she taught in the Mt. Zion School District as a substitute teacher for 17 years. She was a faithful member of the Mt. Zion Presbyterian Church for over 5 decades where she served as a Deacon, Elder, Sunday School teacher, and LOGOS leader. She sang in the church choir until age 83, and was a YMCA member swimming laps until age 84. She was an avid Cardinals and U of I fan, and especially loved attending local music and fine arts events. Vespers at Millikin was her favorite event, which she was able to attend, even this past December.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob, her parents, and her sister.
Surviving are her two sons Jim Browning and his wife Colleen of Hudson and David Browning and his wife Tami of Mt. Zion. Lucy has six grandchildren: Douglas Browning and his wife Allie, Sarah Mullins and her husband Stephen, Daniel Browning, Laura Browning, Zach Lewis and his wife Jordin, and Mallory Barry and her husband Travis. Lucy has five great grandchildren: Madelyn, Sawyer, Macy Belle, Jack, and Everly, with a sixth great grandchild due in October.
Due to the state's COVID rules, there will only be a private graveside ceremony for immediate family in Montrose, Illinois. In lieu of flowers, please consider giving to Lucy's Memorial Fund at the Mt. Zion Presbyterian Church. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.dawson-wikoff.com.
The family would like to give special thanks to the wonderful staff at Imboden Creek for a year of excellent care, her friends and staff at Friendship Hill, her Presbyterian Church family, Joe and Judy Sidwell and Doris St. Pierre for always treating her like family … as well as many others who kept in touch by mail. Lucy loved life, loved her family, loved her savior Jesus, and is more at ‘home' now than she has ever been before.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.