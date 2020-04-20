Lucille 'Lucy' (Gunn) Browning

Lucy was born in Anna-Jonesboro, Illinois on December 27th, 1927, the daughter of Norman and Mabel Gunn. She graduated from SIU, Carbondale, and taught school in Effingham County where she met her husband, Bob Browning. Later, they moved to Decatur where she worked for J.D. Johnson and Son for five years until her first child was born. Once her two children were in school, she taught in the Mt. Zion School District as a substitute teacher for 17 years. She was a faithful member of the Mt. Zion Presbyterian Church for over 5 decades where she served as a Deacon, Elder, Sunday School teacher, and LOGOS leader. She sang in the church choir until age 83, and was a YMCA member swimming laps until age 84. She was an avid Cardinals and U of I fan, and especially loved attending local music and fine arts events. Vespers at Millikin was her favorite event, which she was able to attend, even this past December.