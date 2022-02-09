DECATUR — Lucille M. Vickrey, 98, of Decatur, IL, passed away on Friday, February 4, 2022.

A graveside service to honor and celebrate Lucille's life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 10, 2022, at Macon County Memorial Park, Harristown, IL. Dawson & Wikoff West Wood Street Funeral Home is assisting the family with services. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Alzheimer's Association.

Lucille was born on March 15, 1923 in Columbus, IN, the daughter of John and Mabel Hall. She married John Vickrey on August 31, 1944. He preceded her in death on February 19, 2005. Lucille was a homemaker who enjoyed baking, cooking, canning, crocheting, sewing, bowling and travelling to Tennessee. She was a faithful member of Peoples Church of God for many years.

Lucille is survived by her children: Gregory E. (Gina) Vickrey of Smyrna, TN and Monica S. (John) Lewis of Decatur, IL; grandchildren: Stephanie (Mark) Bixler of Nashville, TN, Gregory Vickrey of Richmond, VA, Desiree (Lance) Needham of Ponce, Puerto Rico and James Lewis of Riverside, CA; nine great-grandchildren and many other family members also survive.

Lucille was preceded in death by her parents, husband, three brothers and four sisters.

