April 3, 1958 - Jan. 27, 2023

Lucinda Kay Anderson, 64, passed away Friday, January 27, 2023.

Cindy was born on April 3, 1958, in Mattoon, IL to the late Norman and Eloise (Adkins) Anderson. Cindy lived most of her life in Decatur, IL until about 10 years ago when she moved to IN. She was a member of St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, and would volunteer her time at Helping Hands Food Pantry. She also really enjoyed bowling and jigsaw puzzles.

She is survived by her sisters: Jackie (Jeffrey) Nicholls and Janet (David) Arrow; brothers: David (Michaela) Anderson and Donald (Susan) Anderson; nieces: Arra Elliott and Samantha Baumann; nephews: David Russel Anderson and Bryce Anderson; caregiver, Teri Taylor. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Services will be at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, February 2, 2023, at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, with Pastor Matt Manning officiating. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service at the church.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made out to St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church or Second Harvest Food Bank.