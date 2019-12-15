Lucinda Sue Hunt

DECATUR -- Mrs. Lucinda “Cindy” Sue Hunt (née Brubeck) died peacefully in her home on December 13th, 2019 in Decatur, IL at the age of 59.
Cindy is survived by her children: John Hunt (Amanda), Matthew Hunt (Laura), Mellody Gilmore (Darrell), Sarah Hunt-Bollhorst (Kyle), Luke Hunt (Courtney), Laura Carpenter (Jacob), & Mark Hunt; siblings: Patricia Baldwin, Gloria Wahlberg (George), Rita McFarland (Mark), William “Billy” Brubeck (Wendie), Robert Brubeck, Richard Brubeck, Mary Kirk (Bob); and best friend Cheryl Harminson.
She is preceded in death by her husband Timothy Wayne Hunt, siblings Annette Stahl and David Brubeck, and parents William Harold Brubeck and Mary Helen Brubeck.
Cindy was born on May 30th, 1960 in Decatur, IL to Harold and Mary Brubeck. She married Tim Hunt in 1976. Over 25 years, the couple welcomed 7 children into their home. Her children remember her as a kind mother who encouraged them to strive for their goals and pursue excellence.
Cindy was a talented florist, chef, and jewelry maker. She welcomed everyone and made it her life's goal to never let an empty stomach leave her home. Her mark will be left in the form of endless stories, wiley humor and a bounty of from scratch recipes. She will live on in the form of her 7 children and 9 grandchildren.
A funeral is scheduled for December 19th at 11:00 am at St. James Catholic Church. Visitation will proceed at 10:00 am. Father John will officiate the ceremony. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Cindy’s life.
The family would like to thank the nurses, doctors, and technicians for their efforts, care, and dedication. Special thanks to Nurse Becky VanZant for her attention and kindness.
The family of Cindy Hunt is being served by Tanzyus Logan Funeral Service and Care, 3085 N Kandy Ln, Decatur, IL 62526. View the online obituary and send condolences to the family at tanzyuslogan.com.
