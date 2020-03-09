SULLIVAN — Lucius Eugene ‘Gene' Harshman, 95, of Sullivan, passed away at 6:15 a.m. Sunday March 8, 2020 at Mason Point in Sullivan.

Celebration of Life services will be 4:00 p.m. Thursday at the Elim Springs Church of Jesus Christ with Vanessa Patient and Brigham Hagerman officiating. Burial will be in Greenhill Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before the service. Memorials are suggested to the Moultrie County Food Pantry. Reed Funeral Home, Sullivan is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at reedfuneralhome.net.

Mr. Harshman was born August 6, 1924 in the home of his parents Lucius Romaine Harshman and Elsie Elizabeth Davis of Sullivan. Gene worked for fifty years in the sales and production of confectionary products until retiring at age 69. After retiring his hobby was ballroom dancing as well as western swing dancing. He traveled to many central Illinois towns on a weekly basis to attend dances and made many new friends. As an avid sports fan he was dedicated to attending Sullivan HS sports events and University of Illinois football games. He was a season ticket holder for Illini football since 1982 and never missed a game until his health prevented him from doing so in 2018. Gene was a member of the Elim Springs Church of Jesus Christ.