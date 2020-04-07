Lula Fitzpatrick

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DECATUR — Mrs. Lula Reese Fitzpatrick 85 years old and formerly a resident of Decatur, Il. transitioned on Friday April 3, 2020 in Dolton, Il due to complications of Covid-19.

Lula was retired from Caterpillar Tractor Company, a former member of Antioch M.B. Church and a member of several service groups including Frontiers International Auxiliary and the Elks Lodge.

Lula was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Martin W. Fitzpatrick; daughter Reba J. (Reese) Morrison; daughter Mary Fitzpatrick; parents, Fannie and Lathers Reese; siblings, Margarite Rogers, Pearl Jones, Fannie Stewart, Walker Reese, Ora Lewis, Noah Lewis, Earl Reese. Harry Reese.

She is survived by her daughters, Nancy Sanford, Shugga Deborah (Reese) Rosenbloom, Linda Fitzpatrick Stanley; Grandchildren, Genevieve Kwanza Reese, Micarr Morrison, Mia Morrison, Gabrielle (Fitzpatrick) Richardson, Robert J. Sanford, Nickalas K. Sanford, Chad and Christopher George; 4 great-grandchildren Alazae Clark, Attalia Williams, Karter Richardson and Kobe Richardson. Two great-great-granddaughters, Harlem and Avianna. She also leaves to mourn a host of nephews, nieces, and cousins. Also, special friends Priscilla Jackson Kirk and Gracie Ford.

Heights Mortuary and Crematory of Chicago Heights, Illinois, are handling arrangements. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Decatur, Illinois, alongside her beloved husband, Martin A Celebration of Life Memorial is being planned at a later date.

