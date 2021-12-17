Luther E. Botts

Luther received his high school education then served aboard the USS Benner DD-DDR 807, 1944-1946 in Halley's 3rd Fleet in the South Pacific. Luther married Phyllis Brady, November 28, 1948. Luther used part of his GI Bills funds to get his private pilots license. He and brother in law Clayton Burgett made many memories that Dad loved to remember and relate. Received his plumbing license in 1955, was a Master of Great Light Lodge No. 1064 in 1958. Luther worked as a pipe fitter at Caterpillar, retiring after 28 years. Luther received the Lord into his life 1972. Through the years, Luther joined the Decatur Chordsmen Barbershop Chorus, went to many Navy reunions with wife Phyllis, and he picked up Wii bowling late in life bowling with other seniors at the senior center.