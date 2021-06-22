DECATUR — Luxton Kyle Russell, 30, of Decatur, passed away June 19, 2021.

A memorial gathering will be held 5:00-7:00 PM, Thursday, June 24, 2021 at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Luxton's honor may be made to Planned Parenthood.

Luxton was born July, 13, 1990 in Decatur, the youngest child of David and Sharilyn (Hannon) Russell. Luxton was a graduate of Mt. Zion High School in the Class of 2008. He enjoyed fishing, and wood working. He was a very creative person that was naturally talented with working on many of his own projects. He most recently worked at Taco Bell. Luxton was a very caring person. He was passionate about helping others and making others feel loved and included.

Luxton is survived by his fiance, Emily Sinks; parents, David and Sharilyn Russell; brother, Jordan Russell; grandparents: Evelyn Hannon and Larry and Shirley Russell. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his grandfather, Gordon Hannon; and his uncle, Bub Russell.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.