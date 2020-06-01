× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

DECATUR — Luz Ann Pearson departed this mortal life for her deserved eternal rest and wholeness on 31 May 2020 after a valiant struggle with emphysema, and not until her last full measure of love and devotion. She passed from the loving arms of her husband and children to her Father's arms in Heaven.

She was born 28 September 1957 to Donald and Patricia Duley in Boone, Iowa. She spent her childhood there, later in Davenport, then Bettendorf where she participated in track and earned her high school diploma in 1975. She worked several jobs to put herself through the RN program at Scott College and then received her first nursing job in the pediatric intensive care unit at Decatur Memorial Hospital in Decatur, Illinois in the summer 1983.The welcome party provided by the hospital for newly hired nurses was crashed by a newly started first year family practice resident who pursued her until she relented and consented to marry.