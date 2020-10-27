SULLIVAN - Luzetta J. Ferguson, 94, of Sullivan, passed away 5:45 p.m. Sunday, October 25, 2020 in Eastview Terrace, Sullivan.

Celebration of Life services will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday at the Reed Funeral Home, Sullivan. Visitation will be one hour before the service. Burial will be in Marrowbone Twp. Cemetery, Bethany. Memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer's Association or Moultrie County Historical Society. Online condolences may be sent to the family at reedfuneralhome.net.

Mrs. Ferguson was born April 28, 1926 in Shelby County, IL near Windsor, the daughter of John and Esther Gaddis Gaston. Luzetta had been a secretary for the Adolf Meyer Center in Decatur. She was a member of the Grant Street Church of Christ in Sullivan. She attended Jazzercise and TOPS in Sullivan for many years. Luzetta was a member of Lincolnland Carriage Club, Moultrie County Historical and Genealogy Society and Moultrie County Republican Women. She enjoyed antiquing. Luzetta married Warren G. Ferguson on January 5, 1946 and he preceded her in death on June 13, 2010.