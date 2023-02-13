July 11, 1926 - Feb. 12, 2023

DECATUR — Lyetta "Lee" Julianna Marie Grace, 96, of Decatur, IL, went to be with her Lord and Savior at 1:02 a.m., Sunday, February 12, 2023.

A service to honor Lee's life will be held at 11:30 a.m., Monday, February 20, 2023, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Decatur, IL. The family will receive friends for visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m., Monday morning until service time. Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion is assisting the family with services. Memorials may be made to the Lutheran School Association or St. Paul's Lutheran Church. Messages of condolence may be shared with the family at dawson-wikoff.com.

Lee was born July 11, 1926, in Fountain Bluff Township, Jackson County, IL, the daughter of Theo and Paula (Brul) Mueller. She married Arthur William Grace on August 30, 1947. He preceded her in death on April 11, 2010.

Lee had retired from Aramark Services having worked in the cafeterias of the Decatur Public School District. She was a 75 year plus member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church and was active in the Mission Society and Women's Ministry. Lee enjoyed gardening but her greatest passion was visiting her grandchildren in NC and FL.

Surviving is her son, Denny Grace (Cindy) of Iron Station, NC; daughter-in-law, Julie Grace of Gulf Breeze, FL; grandchildren: Derek Grace (Deb) of Jacksonville, NC, Carrie Schroeder (Tod) of Cornelius, NC, Justine Grace of Fort Worth, TX and Spencer Grace of Minneapolis, MN; great-grandchildren: Tyler Phelps, Jack Schroeder, Liesel Schroeder, and Hans Schroeder; sisters-in-law: Ruth Mueller, Phyllis Winters, and Ruth Grace.

Lee was preceded in death by her husband, parents, son, Kevin; six brothers and two sisters.