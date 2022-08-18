April 27, 1930 - Aug. 17, 2022

CERRO GORDO - Lyle "Bud" Tohill, 92, of Cerro Gordo, IL, passed away on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at his home surrounded by family.

A private family graveside service will be held in Point Pleasant Cemetery in Long Creek. Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Lyle was born April 27, 1930, the son of Rex and Edna (Roby) Tohill. He married his high school sweetheart, Betty Alldridge, on July 17, 1949, and they raised six children.

Lyle was a farmer and worked for Highcock Construction, and eventually was employed by J.J. Swartz Company until he retired. He was a very skilled woodworker and enjoyed collecting and restoring old wood working tools. He enjoyed gardening and canning tomato juice.

Lyle is survived by his five sons and a daughter: Randy (Jennifer) Tohill, Sherry (Gary) Huffington, Gary (Jane) Tohill, Tom (Nona) Tohill, Tony (friend Rhonda) Tohill, and Greg (Michelle) Tohill. He was a proud grandpa to twelve grandchildren, thirty six great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren and one on the way in the spring.

Memorials may be made to Cerro Gordo Bank in his honor to be rewarded to a 2023 Cerro Gordo High School graduate for continued education.

