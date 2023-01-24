Aug. 3, 1952 - Jan. 19, 2023
COLLINSVILLE — Lyle D. "Doc" Ball, age 70, of Collinsville, IL, born August 3, 1952 in Decatur, IL, passed away on Thursday, January 19, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in O'Fallon, IL.
Doc enjoyed riding motorcycles, hunting, fishing and had a love for good food. Most of all, he loved spending time with his grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Wayne and Vivian (nee Batchelder) Ball; and a granddaughter, Fallon.
Surviving are his wife, Thelma (nee Eastman) Ball; two sons: Clint (Kathryn) Ball of Collinsville and Ryan (Alicia) Ball of Brighton; four grandchildren: Quinton, Landon, Rosalie and Wade; and a brother, Raymond (Juanita) Ball of Mt. Zion, IL.
Graveside Service will be at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at Long Point Cemetery in Niantic Township, IL, with Celebration of Life to follow at Uncle Monkey's Restaurant, 100 Dye Road, Illiopolis, IL, 62539.
Memorials are suggested to Grandma's Attic and will be received at Barry Wilson Funeral Home, 2800 N. Center Street, Maryville, IL, 62062.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at barrywilsonfuneralhome.com.
