LAKEWOOD — Lyle E. Swiney, 82, of Lakewood, IL, passed away at 2:20 a.m. on October 25, 2020 in Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana, IL.

A graveside service for family and friends will be held at 1:00 p.m. Monday, November 9, 2020 at St. Marys Cemetery, Assumption, IL. Arrangements are by Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, IL. Memorials may be given to the First United Methodist Church Food Pantry or Shelby County Senior Center and mailed to Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, 415 N. Broadway, Shelbyville, IL 62565.