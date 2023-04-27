Dec. 18, 1935 - April 25, 2023

EFFINGHAM — Lyle F. Wicklein, 87, of Effingham, IL, formerly of Macon, IL, passed away at 9:31 p.m., April 25, 2023, in Lakeland Nursing Home, Effingham, IL.

A service to honor Lyle's life will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, April 29, 2023, in Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Macon, IL. The family will receive friends for visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. until service time. Burial will be in the South Macon Township Cemetery.

Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at dawson-wikoff.com.

Lyle was born December 18, 1935, in Moweaqua, IL, the son of Harold and Clara (Wiles) Wicklein. He married Marion Jostes in 1954. She preceded him in death in 1985. He later married Marie (Ellis) Richardson in 1989. She preceded him in death in 2013. Lyle retired from the US Postal Service having been the Postmaster in Macon, IL. He was a member of the South Macon Masonic Lodge #467.

Surviving is his daughters: Diane Baker (Tim) of Beecher City, IL, and Laura Wicklein of Las Vegas, NV; step-son, Carrol Richardson of Decatur; stepdaughters: Cindy Wells (Craig) of Dietrich, IL, and Teddi Richardson of Alton, IL; brothers: Darrell Wicklein (Sandie) of Henderson, NV, Roger Wicklein (Joyce) of Branson, MO, John Wicklein of Ft. Wayne, IN, and Jerry Wicklein (Pam) of Cape Fair, MO; grandchildren: Ashley McCoy of Las Vegas, NV, Amber Goeckner (Eliott) of Beecher City, IL, Daniel Baker (Lacie) of Effingham, IL, Peyton Fristad (Zachary) of Princeville, IL, Niya Wells of Dietrich, IL, Preston Wells of Benton, MO, Chloe Wells of Dietrich, IL, Levi Wells of Dietrich, IL, Ries Lundstrom of Brooklynn, NY, Kayla Sheets (Cody) of Oakley, IL, and Emily Sanders (Cory) of St. Robert, MO; twelve great-grandchildren also survive.

Lyle was preceded in death by both of his wives; his parents; and his sister-in-law, Katie Wicklein.