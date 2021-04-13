ASSUMPTION - Lyle H. Jordan, 89, of Assumption, died April 10, 2021 in Decatur Memorial Hospital.
Funeral services will be 12:00 p.m. Friday, April 16, 2021 in Locust Grove Church, Assumption, IL. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m.–12:00 p.m., prior to service time. Please wear masks and practice social distancing. Burial will be in Locust Grove Cemetery, Assumption, IL. Memorials may be made to Locust Grove Church or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Surviving are his wife; sons: Wayne (Kay) Jordan of Moweaqua, IL, Charlie (Val) Jordan of Moweaqua, IL and Glen (Susie) Jordan of Assumption, IL; and daughter, Kathy (Pat) Williams of Assumption, IL.
Seitz Funeral Home, Assumption has been entrusted with the care and service arrangements. Please visit www.seitzfh.com to view expanded obituary and send condolences to the family.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.