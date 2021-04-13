ASSUMPTION - Lyle H. Jordan, 89, of Assumption, died April 10, 2021 in Decatur Memorial Hospital.

Funeral services will be 12:00 p.m. Friday, April 16, 2021 in Locust Grove Church, Assumption, IL. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m.–12:00 p.m., prior to service time. Please wear masks and practice social distancing. Burial will be in Locust Grove Cemetery, Assumption, IL. Memorials may be made to Locust Grove Church or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Surviving are his wife; sons: Wayne (Kay) Jordan of Moweaqua, IL, Charlie (Val) Jordan of Moweaqua, IL and Glen (Susie) Jordan of Assumption, IL; and daughter, Kathy (Pat) Williams of Assumption, IL.

Seitz Funeral Home, Assumption has been entrusted with the care and service arrangements. Please visit www.seitzfh.com to view expanded obituary and send condolences to the family.