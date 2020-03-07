CLINTON -- Lyle R. Day, 94 of Clinton, IL passed away 1:10 am March 6, 2020 at Decatur Memorial Hospital, Decatur, IL.

Graveside services will be 3:00 PM Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Memorial Park Cemetery, Clinton, IL with Ernie Harvey, Jr. officiating with military honors. Visitation will be 1:30 – 2:30 PM Wednesday at Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL.

Memorials may be directed to Lyle Day Memorial Fund.

Lyle was born November 26, 1925 the son of Ernest and May (Arthur) Day. He married Norma L. Tucker February 19, 1944 in St. Louis, MO. She passed away September 16, 1994.

Survivors include his son, David L. Day, Clinton, IL, daughter, Joy Rolofson, Clinton, IL, grandchildren, Brian, Kelly, and Sandra, 6 great grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandson.

He was preceded in death by his parents; 1 son, James Day; 8 brothers; and 1 sister.

Lyle served his country in the U.S. Navy during WWII. He was a fireman and engineer for Illinois Central Railroad and later sold cars for Fehrenbach Chevrolet in Decatur, IL.

