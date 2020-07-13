Lyle W. Henderson
Lyle W. Henderson

MATTOON – Lyle W. Henderson, 81, Mattoon, died April 18, 2020.

Memorial Service with Military Rites: 2 p.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Bible Baptist Church, with Pastor Ryan Hayden officiating.

Schilling Funeral Home is assisting the family.Visitation: 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday at the church.

To plant a tree in memory of Lyle Henderson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

