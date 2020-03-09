Lynda Anne Mayberry
Lynda Anne Mayberry

Lynda Anne Mayberry

DECATUR -- Lynda Anne Mayberry, 70, of Decatur, passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at her home.

Lynda born in Decatur on February 15, 1950 to Lynn Wilford and Dorothy Jane (Foster) Landers. She married Billy Mayberry on September 21, 1969: he survives.

She is survived by her three daughters: Tammi Collins of Decatur, Heather (Tony) Griffin of Decatur and Ashley Ridley of Decatur; one brother: Jack (Jean) Landers of Mt. Zion; nine grandchildren; five great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Visitation will be from 10-11 AM on Saturday March 14, 2020 at the Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home, graveside services will follow in Graceland Cemetery, Decatur. The family of Lynda Anne Mayberry is being served by the Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home, 2091 N. Oakland Ave. Decatur, IL.

