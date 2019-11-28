MONTICELLO -- Lynda Charvat Elson passed away on Tuesday, November 26th at 4:55AM at her home in Monticello, Illinois. She was 76 years old and was survived by her husband, Bob Elson, and her 4 children; Barry Elson, Christy (Eric) Cummings, Karry (Becca) Elson, and Lori (Destin) Dasher. She had 10 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren.

Lynda was born on March 10, 1943 in Decatur, Illinois. Her parents were Doyne Niehouse and Eugene Charvat. She had 2 brothers, Rodney and Eugene, and 3 sisters, Gina, Latricia, and Debbie.

She was married on January 4th, 1962 in Decatur, Illinois.

She worked at General Cable in Monticello, Illinois for 32 years and retired from there when they closed. She enjoyed bowling, crocheting, counter cross stitching and travelling with family..

Funeral services will be held at 11 am on Monday, December 2, 2019 at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home in Decatur, Illinois. Visitation will be from 10-11 am, inurnment will follow in Graceland Cemetery In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Make-a-Wish Foundation.

Online condolences may be shared at www.gracelandfairlawn.com

