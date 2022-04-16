Lynda D. Baker

Sept. 15, 1959 - April 15, 2022

SHELBYVILLE — Lynda Diane Baker, 62, of Shelbyville, IL, passed away at 6:37 a.m. Friday, April 15, 2022, at Shelbyville Manor in Shelbyville, IL.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, April 21, 2022, at Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, IL, with Rev. Nathan Woolery officiating. Visitation will be from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 20, 2022, in the funeral home. Burial will be in Glenwood Cemetery, Shelbyville, IL. Memorials may be given to the Stephen Baker Memorial Scholarship Fund.

Lynda was born on September 15, 1959, in Shelbyville, IL, the daughter of Carl Edward and Betty Jean (Allen) Coventry. She graduated from Findlay High School in the Class of 1977. Lynda married Stephen Andrew Baker on July 27, 1979, in Bethany, IL, and he preceded her in death on October 26, 2014. Lynda worked at Shelby County State Bank for nearly 39-years, retiring on May 9, 2018, as Assistant Cashier/Head Teller. Lynda was a member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Shelbyville and enjoyed going to rummage sales and flea markets with her family.

Lynda is survived by her daughter, Lyndsey Reedy (Kevin) of Shelbyville, IL; son, Brennon Baker (Kalyn) of Sullivan, IL; mother, Betty Coventry Lambdin of Sullivan, IL; four siblings: Dennis Coventry (Linda) of Meriden, CT, Marilyn Zimmer (Mark) of Olympia, WA, Michael Coventry (Patricia) of Mattoon, IL, and Carla Dettling (Neil) of Hammond, IL; sisters-in-law: Connie Coventry of Shelbyville, IL, and Barbara Coventry of Toledo, OH; mother-in-law, Margaret Jean Baker of Jacksonville, IL; five grandchildren: Khloe and Lawson Reedy, and Vivian, Miles and Lucy Baker; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Stephen; father, Carl; step-father, John Lambdin; sister, Sherry Lee Cleveland; brothers: Stephen and Roger Coventry; father-in-law, Walter Baker; and niece, Rachel Michelle Dettling.

