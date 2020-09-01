SPRING BAY — Lynda J. Scribner, 76, of Spring Bay, Illinois passed away at 7:23 am on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Unity Point Health-Proctor in Peoria, Illinois. She was born on August 5, 1944 in Decatur, IL to Carroll and Naomi (Dash) Ford. She married Carl D. Scribner on December 22, 1960 in Decatur, Illinois.
Surviving are her husband Carl of Spring Bay; children Keith Scribner of Spring Bay, Cindy Curtis of Chillicothe, Illinois and Scott (Crystal) Scribner and Brian (Cindy) Scribner both of Washington, Illinois; ten grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and sister Sandra Walker of Mt. Zion, Illinois. She was preceded in death by her parents, grandson Justin O'Connor, granddaughter Kaylene Curtis, and brother-in-law Joe Walker.
Lynda enjoyed painting and ceramics. She loved all kinds of music but especially Elvis Presley. She was an avid reader, especially Alfred Hitchcock. Lynda loved animals and was a horse enthusiast. She loved her grandchildren.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, September 3, 2020 in Spring Bay Cemetery with Reverend Gary Salm officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Spring Bay Fire and Rescue Squad, 407 Caroline, Spring Bay, Illinois 61611. Online condolences at www.masonfuneralhomes.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.