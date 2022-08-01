Lyndall Joan Snow

April 23, 1932 - July 28, 2022

PEORIA — Lyndall Joan Snow, 90, of Peoria, passed away Thursday (July 28, 2022) at Lutheran Hillside Village Care Center.

Joan was born on April 23, 1932, in New Underwood, SD, the daughter of William and Lyndall Zumbaum. She married Laurence Edward 'Ted' Snow on April 5, 1959.

Joan is survived by her son, Daniel and wife Denise Snow of Divide, CO; daughter, Karen Wagner of Springfield, IL; daughter, Jennifer and husband Brian of Washington, IL; beloved grandsons Blake Wagner, St. Paul, MN; Tyler Wagner, Springfield, IL; William Forbes, Washington, IL; sister Zeta Jean, St Louis area, brother, Kenneth, Custer, SD; sister-in-law, Ann Foreman, Tuscola, IL, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, one sister, and two brothers.

She grew up in South Dakota until her early teens when her family moved to Southern Illinois. When she graduated high school, she went to work at Western Union as a telephone operator, which brought her to Decatur where she married and raised her family. When her kids were older, she went back to work as a bookkeeper at Folrath's Shoes, where she worked until retirement.

She was a member of Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church in Decatur for over 50 years. She was an early member of the Decatur Quilt Guild. She traveled extensively in retirement, visiting numerous countries on six continents. She loved to laugh and had the best sense of humor. And she loved her family, especially her grandsons.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, August 4, at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Mt. Calvary. Burial will be in Marrowbone Township Cemetery, Bethany. Memorials may be made to Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church or to Alzheimer's Association.

