STONINGTON -- Lynette K. Lemaire, 92 of Stonington passed away on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at 12:10 p.m. at Hickory Estates in Taylorville, IL.

She was born on April 1, 1927 in Decatur, IL the daughter of Richard Lewis and Geraldine (Bear) Kirby. She married Leonel E. Lemaire on July 2, 1950 in Decatur, IL and he preceded her in death. Lynette was a Business Teacher at Stonington High school and was a member of the Eastern Star and VFW Post #4495 Auxiliary.

She is survived by her Daughter: Marcia Neal of Taylorville, IL; Sons: Tony Lemaire of Minneapolis, MN; Jeff (Terry) Lemaire of St. Paul, MN; Grandchildren: Brian Neal, Cassie (Kenny) Lee, Jayden Lemaire and Fiancé Mariah Wanless, Jianna Lemaire and Joren Lemaire; Several Nieces and Nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and Sister: Suzanne Powell.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019 from 10:30-12:00 noon at Sutton Memorial Home in Taylorville. Funeral Service will be immediately following the visitation starting at 12:00 noon at Sutton Memorial Home in Taylorville. Burial will be in Ponting Cemetery in Stonington, IL. Memorials may be made to the Stonington Township Library 500 E North St Stonington, Illinois 62567 or the Stonington Community Center P.O. Box 124 Stonington, IL 62567. Sutton Memorial Home in Taylorville is assisting the family with arrangements. Please sign our online guest book at suttonmemorialhome.com.

Service information

Dec 21
Visitation
Saturday, December 21, 2019
10:30AM-12:00PM
Sutton Memorial Home
327 N. Clay St
Taylorville, IL 62568
Dec 21
Funeral Service
Saturday, December 21, 2019
12:00PM
Sutton Memorial Home
327 N. Clay St
Taylorville, IL 62568
