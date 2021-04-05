Lynn M. Weltmer
Dec. 14, 1930 - March 20, 2021
DECATUR - Lynn M. Weltmer, 90, of Decatur, IL, passed away Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Decatur Memorial Hospital.
Lynn was born December 14, 1930, in St. Joseph, MO, the son of Frank and Florence (McLaughlin) Weltmer. He was a 45 year member of First Congregational Church, 55 year member of Summit Masonic Lodge #431 and a member of the Symphony Orchestra Guild of Decatur. Lynn worked for more than 60 years as an electrical supply salesman retiring at the age of 87. He married Darla D. Habbe on August 15, 1953 in Nashville, IL.
Surviving is his wife, Darla of Decatur; daughters: Deborah (Marty) Cullen of PA and Karen Louden of FL; seven grandchildren and ten great grandchildren; brother, Lee (Eleanor) Weltmer of MO, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Lynn was preceded in death by his parents and sister Eileen Joyce.
Funeral services to celebrate Lynn's life will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, April 9, 2021 at the Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home; visitation will be one hour before the service. Burial will take place at a later date in the Masonic Cemetery, Nashville, IL. Memorials may be made to First Congregational Church or DMH Hospice.
Special thank you to DMH Hospital and Hospice staff for the wonderful care given to Lynn.
Arrangements by Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 2091 N. Oakland Avenue, Decatur, IL 62526. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.
