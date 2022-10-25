Dec. 25, 1968 - Oct. 21, 2022

PETERSBURG — Lynn Marie Meister, 53, of Petersburg, IL, passed away at her home on October 21, 2022, after her battle with cancer. She was born December 25, 1968, in Decatur, IL, the daughter of Jim Hopkins and Diana Rakaczky. She married Joe Meister on February 27, 2004, in Sangamon County.

Lynn worked as a correctional supervisor in Lincoln, IL, before retiring. She was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church in Petersburg.

Lynn was truly her own person with a very distinctive way about her. She was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother. That's not to mention sister and daughter. She had a wonderful sense of humor and a discerning way of looking at a problem. Everyone who dealt with Lynn was sure after one minute into a conversation what they were facing. She was a force to be reckoned with, but Lynn always found a compassionate way to describe her point. She will be sorely missed by a great number of people, family, friends and even convicted felons. She was love... and she will be missed.

Lynn is survived by her husband, Joe; five children: Becky (husband Jeff) Willard of Dwight, IL, Joe (wife Naomi) Meister Jr. of Lincoln, IL, Kevin (fiance Allison Bell) Brown of Petersburg, Meghan (husband Brent) Morey of Mt. Zion, IL, and Sarah Meister of Petersburg; her parents, Jim and Diana; three siblings; James "Buck" (wife Kari) Hopkins of Florida, Victoria (husband Brian) Shain of Cerro Gordo, IL, and Derek (Colleen Seitz) Hopkins of St. Charles; and thirteen grandchildren.

A memorial gathering will be held on Thursday, October 27, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at St. Peter Catholic Church in Petersburg. A memorial mass will follow at 11:00 a.m. at the church with Fr. Maurice Yonta officiating. A private family graveside service will follow the memorial mass at Calvary Cemetery in Petersburg.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or for mental health awareness in Sarah Meister's name.

Hurley Funeral Home, in Petersburg, is assisting Lynn's family with final arrangements. Please visit her online obituary at hurleyfh.com to share memories and leave condolences for her family.