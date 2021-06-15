 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lynne K. Poland

{{featured_button_text}}

CHAMPAIGN — Lynne K. Poland, 58, of Champaign, formerly of Decatur, passed away Saturday, June 12, 2021, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.

Graveside services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, June 21, at Fairlawn Cemetery. Memorials in Lynne's honor may be given to Special Olympics.

Lynne was born May 24, 1963, in Decatur, daughter of Lyle Poland and Louise Hudson Poland.

Lynne especially enjoyed listening to county music.

She is survived by her father Lyle Poland and wife Carol of Decatur; sister Susan Helle and husband Paul of Elgin; brother Thomas Poland of Phoenix, AZ; sister Margaret Verellen and husband Philip of Flagstaff, AZ; brother Steven Poland and wife Lynn of Decatur; step-sisters: Debra Larsen and Diana Harris, both of Decatur; and step-brother Charles Harris and wife Kathy of Decatur.

Lynne was preceded in death by her mother, aunts and uncles.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News