Dec. 19, 1931 - June 20, 2022

DECATUR — M. Carrell Sloan, 90, of Decatur, passed away 9:00 a.m. Monday, June 20, 2022, at The Loft Rehabilitation, Decatur.

Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Thursday, June 23, 2022, at the Sunnyside Church of Christ: 821 N. Sunnyside Road, Decatur, IL, 62522. Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m. Friday, June 24, 2022, at the Sunnyside Church of Christ, Decatur. Burial will be in Macon County Memorial Park, Decatur.

Carrell was born on December 19, 1931, in Decatur; the daughter of George Cecil and Daisy Mildred (Brown) Payne. She married Harold A. Sloan on January 29, 1948, in Decatur; he preceded her in death on August 8, 2009. For Carrell, the only thing more important than family was her faith. She enjoyed music, playing golf, cards, and board games.

She is survived by her sons: Rodger (Shawnee) Sloan, Scott (Cindy) Sloan and Todd (Mary) Sloan all of Decatur; daughters: Janelle Peters of Castle Rock, CO, and Jill (Steve) Skidmore of Decatur. She is also survived by 15 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, one brother and two sisters.

Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mcmullinyoung.com.