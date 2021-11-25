FORSYTH — M. Eileen Fletcher, 93, of Forsyth, passed away Monday, November 22, 2021, at Hickory Point Christian Village.

Eileen was born in Argenta on November 19, 1928, the daughter of Ross and Nola (Odaffer) Houston. After graduation from high school, she worked for many years as a switchboard operator for AT&T. She married John Fletcher on November 29, 1952, in Decatur. In her spare time, Eileen enjoyed gardening, reading, and sewing.

Eileen is survived by her children: Paula (Roger) Lee of Newburgh, IN, Jacque (Mark) Dalzell of Savoy, IL, and Connie Hartman of Forsyth, IL; grandchildren: Audrey (James) McKinney, Ross (Kimberly) Hartman, Megan Hartman, Ian Dalzell, and Connor Dalzell; and great-grandchildren: Kaylen McKinney and Kelsey McKinney. She was preceded in death by her parents, spouse, and sisters: Nora Quick and Leta Houston.

A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 27, at Graceland Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the American Cancer Society. Condolences may be left for the family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.