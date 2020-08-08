VAN BUREN, Missouri - Mable Louise Flesch, 83, of Van Buren, MO, formerly of Decatur, IL, passed away Wednesday, August 5, 2020, in Van Buren, MO.
Mable was born June 15, 1937, in Decatur, the daughter of Otis L. and Mable M. (Chance) Havener. A member of Central Baptist Church, Mable was a supervisor for Jan Maid home cleaning services. She loved to travel, spend time with her friends at Gabby’s and loved spending time with her family. Mable married Robert E. Flesch, Sr, on June 10, 1956, in Decatur and he preceded her in death on July 29, 1997. Also preceding her in death were her parents.
Surviving are her children: Robert E. (Billie) Flesch, Jr, of MO, Denise (David) Cox of OH, Geneva Lynn Ritchhart of Pana, Anthony Leroy (Dorothy) Flesch of Clinton and Jane (Mike Cook) Flesch of FL; eleven grandchildren, seventeen great grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren; brothers: Roy (Jean) Havener and John (Sherry) Havener of Mt. Zion, and Bill (Karen) Havener of Elwin; nieces: Rhonda, Cindy, and Nannette; nephews: Steve and Leonard; along with many other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 pm, Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at Moran & Goebel Funeral Home. Funeral services to celebrate her life will be 10 am, Wednesday, August 12, 2020, in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Graceland Cemetery. CDC guidelines will be followed, masks are required, and everyone entering will be screened for virus related symptoms and have their temperature taken.
Arrangements by Moran & Goebel Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2801 N. Oakland Avenue, Decatur, IL 62526. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.moranandgoebel.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.