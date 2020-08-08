× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

VAN BUREN, Missouri - Mable Louise Flesch, 83, of Van Buren, MO, formerly of Decatur, IL, passed away Wednesday, August 5, 2020, in Van Buren, MO.

Mable was born June 15, 1937, in Decatur, the daughter of Otis L. and Mable M. (Chance) Havener. A member of Central Baptist Church, Mable was a supervisor for Jan Maid home cleaning services. She loved to travel, spend time with her friends at Gabby’s and loved spending time with her family. Mable married Robert E. Flesch, Sr, on June 10, 1956, in Decatur and he preceded her in death on July 29, 1997. Also preceding her in death were her parents.

Surviving are her children: Robert E. (Billie) Flesch, Jr, of MO, Denise (David) Cox of OH, Geneva Lynn Ritchhart of Pana, Anthony Leroy (Dorothy) Flesch of Clinton and Jane (Mike Cook) Flesch of FL; eleven grandchildren, seventeen great grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren; brothers: Roy (Jean) Havener and John (Sherry) Havener of Mt. Zion, and Bill (Karen) Havener of Elwin; nieces: Rhonda, Cindy, and Nannette; nephews: Steve and Leonard; along with many other relatives and friends.