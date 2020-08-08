You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mable Louise Flesch
0 entries

Mable Louise Flesch

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Mable Louise Flesch

VAN BUREN, Missouri - Mable Louise Flesch, 83, of Van Buren, MO, formerly of Decatur, IL, passed away Wednesday, August 5, 2020, in Van Buren, MO.   

Mable was born June 15, 1937, in Decatur, the daughter of Otis L. and Mable M. (Chance) Havener. A member of Central Baptist Church, Mable was a supervisor for Jan Maid home cleaning services. She loved to travel, spend time with her friends at Gabby’s and loved spending time with her family.  Mable married Robert E. Flesch, Sr, on June 10, 1956, in Decatur and he preceded her in death on July 29, 1997. Also preceding her in death were her parents.

Surviving are her children: Robert E. (Billie) Flesch, Jr, of MO, Denise (David) Cox of OH, Geneva Lynn Ritchhart of Pana, Anthony Leroy (Dorothy) Flesch of Clinton and Jane (Mike Cook) Flesch of FL; eleven grandchildren, seventeen great grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren; brothers: Roy (Jean) Havener and John (Sherry) Havener of Mt. Zion, and Bill (Karen) Havener of Elwin; nieces: Rhonda, Cindy, and Nannette; nephews: Steve and Leonard; along with many other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 pm, Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at Moran & Goebel Funeral Home. Funeral services to celebrate her life will be 10 am, Wednesday, August 12, 2020, in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Graceland Cemetery. CDC guidelines will be followed, masks are required, and everyone entering will be screened for virus related symptoms and have their temperature taken.

Arrangements by Moran & Goebel Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2801 N. Oakland Avenue, Decatur, IL 62526. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.moranandgoebel.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Mable Flesch as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News