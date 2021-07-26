FORT MYERS, Florida — Mable M. McCane, formerly of Decatur, died 4:05 p.m. Monday, July 19, 2021 at Thrive at Beachwalk in Fort Myers, FL, the Assisted Living facility where she had resided for the last year and a half. She passed peacefully surrounded by family and her beloved caregiver Anastasia Saint Georges.

Private family services will be held on Saturday, July 31, 2021 at the Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home located at 2091 N. Oakland Avenue in Decatur. Pastor Ryan Travis of First Congregational United Church of Christ officiating.

Memorials in her name may be sent to the Scholarship Memorial Fund at First Congregational United Church of Christ located at 3465 N. MacArthur Road Decatur, IL 62526.

Mrs. McCane was born on February 20, 1925 in rural Austin Township, Macon County, IL, the daughter of Charles Floyd and Margaret Magdelena (Wachter) Alsup, Sr. Her early years were spent on the "Bradshaw Place" in Austin Township where her elementary education was received attending a one room school house. Transportation was provided by a "Spring Wagon" drawn by the family pony Midge and driven by her older brother Floyd. Later, the family moved to rural Illini Township, living south of the village of Warrensburg where she graduated from Warrensburg High School. She was active in school activities and was a cheerleader for the school's athletic program. While attending Warrensburg High School, Mable met and subsequently married Robert E. "Bob" McCane, her devoted husband of 60 years before his passing in 2002.

Bob and Mable were founders of the Sun 'n Fun Swim and Golf Club in 1959. The club was owned and operated by the McCane family until 1991 with Mr. and Mrs. McCane retiring from the Club's daily operations in 1979. Mable and Bob, both avid golfers, were blessed with 20 wonderful years of retirement together, spending the winter months in Florida where they were members of Heritage Ridge Country Club in Hobe Sound, FL. Locally, they were members of South Side Country Club.

Mrs. McCane was a life-long member of First Congregational United Church of Christ, having transferred her membership from the Illini United Church of Christ, located in rural Illini Township.

Mrs. McCane was the last surviving member of her generation of the extended Alsup/McCane family having been preceded in death by her three brothers and three sisters and their spouses along with her numerous cousins and their spouses.

Surviving are her son, Ron McCane and wife Jean of Arcadia, FL; daughters: Marilyn Schoettle and husband Bill of Fort Myers, FL, Sherry Palmer and husband Ron of Naples, FL; grandchildren: Steve McCane and wife Gail of Downs, Laurie McCane Zollinger and wife Andrea of Sterling, Debbie Schoettle Chapman and husband Randy of Indianapolis, IN, Amy Schoettle Grady and husband Patrick of Purcellville, VA, Jill Schoettle Stogner of Decatur, Dr. Brian Palmer and husband Kevin Madden of Minneapolis, MN, Dr. Bradley Palmer and wife Amy of Columbus, GA; seventeen great-grandchildren also survive; along with two great-great-grandchildren.