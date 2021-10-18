CRESTONE, Colorado — Madeline Margaret Baharlou-Quivey, born September 29, 1992 in Urbana, Illinois tragically passed on October 12, 2021 outside of Crestone, Colorado. Madeline died doing her favorite recreational activity; hiking one of Colorado's Fourteen Thousand Feet high peaks.

Madeline was very proud to be a Registered Nurse and was employed by Presbyterian St. Luke's Medical Center in Denver. Madeline graduated from the Denver School of Nursing, Southern Illinois University, and Charleston, Illinois High School.

Madeline is survived by her father and stepmother: Doug and Lara Quivey of Springfield, Illinois; her mother, Carlotta Baharlou of Charleston, Illinois, and her brothers: Nate, Nick, Dylan, and Charlie. She is also survived by her special friend and intended future husband, Kurtis Riddles and by her paternal grandparents: Jim and Donnagene Quivey and numerous beloved aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. Madeline's maternal grandparents, Alan and Carlene Baharlou, predeceased her.

A celebration of life will be conducted at a later time In Rocky Mountain National Park. Donations can be made in Madeline's name to the Colorado Search and Rescue Association, Inc., 700 Colorado Blvd, #197, Denver, CO, 80206 or to the Colorado Pug Rescue. 96 Yucca Court, Gunnison, CO, 81230.