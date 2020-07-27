Madge L. Perkinson

TAYLORVILLE - Madge L. (Geiling) Perkinson, 94, of Taylorville, passed away at 1:00 a.m. on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at Life's Journey Senior Living in Taylorville.
Madge was born August 29, 1925 in Brocton, the daughter of Roy and Oceola (Cash) Geiling. She married Eugene “Perk” Perkinson on July 11, 1942 in St. Charles, MO. He preceded her in death on January 4, 2013.
Madge was a homemaker, and she assisted Perk with their family business, Perky Transit. She was a devoted and active member of the First United Methodist Church in Taylorville, where she was a past-member of the Methodist Women and active in Sunday School. In her younger years, Madge enjoyed bowling in the local leagues, flower gardening, and helping Perk with the bus business and everyday duties. Later in life, she loved attending exercise classes at the Senior Citizens Center. Madge was also an avid animal lover, taking in many strays and nursing them back to health.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Wanda Hill; brothers, Leroy and Marion Geiling; and sons-in-law, Ronald Molohon and Joe Rodden. Madge is survived by her daughters, Dianna Molohon and Judith “Judy” Rodden, both of Taylorville; grandchildren, Brad (wife, Carrie) Molohon, Beth Peters, and Vikki Rodden, all of Taylorville; 5 great grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and two special caregivers, Bonnie Collingwood and Tammy Morgason Fixsal.
Graveside Ceremony: 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Oak Hill Cemetery in Taylorville, with Pastor Becky Lembke officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: First United Methodist Church, 200 S. Walnut Street, Taylorville, IL 62568, or Shriners Hospitals for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607.
The family has entrusted Shafer-Perfetti & Assalley Funeral Home, 202 W. Franklin Street, Taylorville, IL 62568 with ceremonies.
Please visit www.assalleyfuneralhomes.com to offer condolences to the family.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.