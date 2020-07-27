Madge L. Perkinson

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

TAYLORVILLE - Madge L. (Geiling) Perkinson, 94, of Taylorville, passed away at 1:00 a.m. on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at Life's Journey Senior Living in Taylorville.

Madge was born August 29, 1925 in Brocton, the daughter of Roy and Oceola (Cash) Geiling. She married Eugene “Perk” Perkinson on July 11, 1942 in St. Charles, MO. He preceded her in death on January 4, 2013.

Madge was a homemaker, and she assisted Perk with their family business, Perky Transit. She was a devoted and active member of the First United Methodist Church in Taylorville, where she was a past-member of the Methodist Women and active in Sunday School. In her younger years, Madge enjoyed bowling in the local leagues, flower gardening, and helping Perk with the bus business and everyday duties. Later in life, she loved attending exercise classes at the Senior Citizens Center. Madge was also an avid animal lover, taking in many strays and nursing them back to health.