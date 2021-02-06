OAKLEY — Madlyn Marie Eades Van Praag was born on November 14, 1929, in Oakley, Illinois, and she died on February 2, 2021, in Decatur, Illinois, at age 91. Her parents were Benjamin Harrison and Minnie Laura Whitney Eades. Madlyn was the youngest daughter and sixth child of a family that would eventually include seven children. Madlyn was preceded in death by all of her siblings: Harry Herbert, Mildred Minerva, Raymond Richard, Anna Alvera, Ethel Eleanor, and Jack Joseph. Farm life was a challenge during the Depression years, but there were also many joys found in simple things.

Madlyn graduated from Cerro Gordo High School in 1946, and she maintained those precious friendships throughout her life. She worked at Carson Pirie Scott, at Lord and Taylor in Chicago, and at Chadband's Jewelry in Decatur.

Madlyn married Sol Van Praag, Jr., on August 18, 1946. They had three children: Robert Allen Van Praag, Sally Wyne (C. Edward Wyne), and Kathryn Van Praag. Robert died shortly after his birth in 1948, and Sol passed away unexpectedly in 1981. Madlyn's daughters both survive her. Madlyn leaves a rich family legacy with 10 grandchildren, 60 great-grandchildren, and 8 great-great grandchildren.