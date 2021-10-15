DECATUR — Madonna Leona Barker, age 66, died on October 8, 2021, at her residence in Decatur, IL.

Madonna was born to Bernard and Madonna Fort on July 7, 1955, in Dodgeville, WI. She married her husband, Glen A. Barker in Decatur, IL, on May 25, 1983. She loved her husband. Madonna was a member of the Maranatha Assembly of God. She liked to sew, read and fish. She loved to take trips with her family and spend time with them, especially her great-grandchildren.

Madonna is survived by her children: Lora Barker, Larry (Shawna) Barker, Carrie (Michael) Merris Shafer, Michelle (Kevin) Kirby, and Amber (Michael) Barker Mahon; sisters: Patty Barton and Cindy (Randy) Dowdell; grandchildren: Andrew Barker, Zack and Kyle Berry, Henry Barker, Lauren Barker, Katlyn (James) Merris-Garner, Kristin (Tyler) Merris-Koontz, Ethan, A.J., and Brecken Shafer, Destini (Michael) Merris-O'Boyle, Kaylee (Gerred) Riedle, C.J. (Jodie) Merris-Harris, Tyler (Breanna) Kirby, Kegan Mahon and Alexis Mahon; great-grandchildren: Benjamine Barker, Kiya Garner, Jaiden Garner, Ja'Merion Garner, Raelynn Tucker, Briella Riedle and Annalise Kirby; and many other extended family and friends.

Madonna is preceded in death by her parents, Bernard and Madonna Fort; husband Glen A. Barker; son, Brad Barker; brothers: Louis "Sonny" Trudeau, and Rolland Trudeau; sisters: Joyce Middleton, Sylvia Lappin-Hargrove and Bonnie Coventry; and best friend of 30 years, Carla Shafer.

Madonna's family would like to give special thanks to Traditions Hospice; and Dr. Kenneth Scribner; Galen and Shelly Dawson; and Bud and Gaila Felton.

Memorials to the family. Services were held on Friday October 15, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home with burial to follow at Mt. Gilead Cemetery. A visitation was held on Friday, October 15, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to Madonna's family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.