Feb. 04, 1926 - June 19, 2021

Mae Aileen Poss, age 95, a beautiful, beloved, and selfless daughter, sister, aunt, wife, mother, grandmother, pet lover, airline professional, tenacious tennis competitor, avid gardener, stylish dresser, modernist homemaker, culinary artist, and devout Catholic, died unexpectedly in her sleep on June 19, 2021, in Henderson, NV from pre-existing conditions and COVID-19 infection complications.

Born in Decatur, IL, of World War I, Polish and German émigré parents, Mae graduated from Stephen Decatur High School where she was a star tennis player. While working at the Wabash Railroad in Decatur, she met Lee, a tall, dark, and handsome U.S. Army Air Corps pilot cadet from Iowa on leave from Chanute Field, IL.

They married in 1946. After Lee's, World War II and Korean War, tours of duty and 1961 base closing, they moved to Sierra Vista, AZ, and again in 1966 to Westchester, CA, where Mae worked for Helms Bakery, Host International, and Western Airlines, played competitive club tennis, and travelled the world with Lee or her many airline friends.

Mae and Lee retired to Oro Valley, AZ, in 1992, and she was moved to Nevada after his 2017 death.

Mae is survived by her loving brother Don Suhomske; sons: Michael and Greg, who she forever inspired in work and play; and adoring granddaughters: Felicia and Sophia, who she loved dearly. She was preceded in death by parents, Johanna and Walter; siblings: Art, Ted, and Gen; and her devoted husband of 71-years, Lee.

Mae was remembered at Henderson, NV, and Schwalbach, GER Requiem Masses.