DECATUR - Malinda L. Landers, 85, of Decatur, passed away on March 15, 2021 at Sullivan Rehab & Health Care in Sullivan, IL.

Graveside services for Malinda will be at 2:00 PM on Friday, March 19, 2021 at Graceland Cemetery, Decatur. Visitation will be held from 1:00 – 1:45 PM on Friday at Moran & Goebel Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Decatur.