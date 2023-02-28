Nov. 13, 1927 - Feb. 26, 2023

DECATUR — Malvia Grace Sherwood, 95, of Decatur, IL, passed away February 26, 2023, at Carriage Crossing Senior Center.

Malvia was born in Alton, IL, on November 13, 1927, the daughter of Hollis and Gladys (Fox) Franklin. After graduating from high school, she worked as a dental assistant for 25 years. She then went on to become a decorator for Sherwin Williams. She was a longtime member of Macedonia Baptist Church in Springfield, MO, where she was a very active volunteer. She also volunteered at St. John's Hospital (later Mercy Hospital) in Springfield, MO.

Malvia is survived by her children: Bill (Joan) Sherwood of Carbondale, IL, Linda (Monte) Thornton of Decatur, IL, Rick Sherwood of Springfield, MO, and Bob (Robin) Sherwood of Aurora, MO; grandchildren: Jennifer (Lee) DeBaillie, Will (Jenee) Sherwood, Sean (Jes) Sherwood, Daniel (Nikki) Sherwood, Caitlin Sherwood, Troy (Christina) Thornton, Todd (Rhonda) Thornton, Nathan Sherwood, Ashley (Eric) Dye, Josh Sherwood, and Tyler Sherwood; and several great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Visitation for Malvia will be from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home, followed by a funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Burial in Graceland Cemetery will follow the service.

Memorials may be directed to Macedonia Baptist Church in Springfield, MO, or to a charity of the donor's choice.

Special thanks to Glenwood Supportive Living staff, Carriage Crossing staff, and Traditions Hospice for their wonderful care.