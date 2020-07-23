× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Mandie Hise, 45, of Decatur passed away July 18, 2020 at her home.

A celebration of Mandie's life will be 1:00 PM, Sunday, July 26, 2020 at 1035 N College St., Decatur, IL 62522.

Mandie was born March 2, 1975 in Decatur, the daughter of Frank and Sherry Lee (Markwell) Reed. She was a great bartender and manager at Cheddars' for 11 years, but worked at many Decatur area restaurants. Mandie enjoyed cooking, grilling and working in her yard. But, she most enjoyed time spent with her family and grandchildren.

She is survived by her father, Frank Reed; Children, Dashay Joyner (Talen) of Mattoon, Sayauna Bond of Decatur, Keyrn Bond of Decatur, and Cabrina Bryant of Decatur; grandchildren, Nyla, Sayla and Alayha Dawson of Mattoon; siblings, Tina (John) Rhodes, Kelly Johnson, Jamie Reed, Frank Reed Jr., Leona Scribner, Jeff Reed, and Melody McCoy; uncles, Tim, Steve and Mike Markwell; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Mandie was preceded in death by her Mother, Sherry; and Aunt, Tammy Sue Buckman.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.

