ASSUMPTION — Marcia A. Sims, 89, of Assumption, died July 8, 2020, in her home.

Funeral Mass will be 10:00 a.m. Monday, July 13, 2020 in St. Mary's Catholic Church, Assumption, IL. Visitation will be from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. Sunday, July 12, 2020 in Seitz Funeral Home, Assumption. Prayer service will follow at 8:00 p.m. Burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery, Assumption. Memorials may be made to St. Mary's Altar Society or Assumption Public Library. Please follow social distancing guidelines.

Marcia was born August 9, 1930 in Pana, IL, the daughter of Louis and Marie (Erisman) Swiney. She married Donald Sims in Decatur, IL on February 10, 1961. He preceded her in death in 1994.

Marcia was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church of Assumption, St. Mary's Altar Society, Assumption Historical Society, Assumption Music Club and Assumption Federation of Women's Club, serving for over 50 years. She taught kindergarten in several schools, including Macon, Pawnee, Kincaid and St. Patrick's in Pana, IL.

Surviving are her sons: Michael (Karen) Swiney of Pana, IL and Brad (Patricia) Sims of Batavia, IL; daughters: Stasia Andrew of Petaluma, CA, Annette (Rick) Ormsby of Lakewood Ranch, FL and Lisa (Tim) Ledbetter of Decatur, IL; nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.