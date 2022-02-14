 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Marcia Ann Linn

Marcia Ann Linn

DECATUR — Marcia Ann Linn, of Decatur, IL, passed away on December 22, 2021. Marcia Linn was preceded in Death by her parents Robert and Janice.

She will truly be missed by her children: Paul(Angi) Lewis, Taylor, Bryannah, Garret, Jillian, Janis, McKenzie. Jessica(Casey) Lewis, Brooke, Alexis, Breezy, Peyton, and Cooper. Siblings: Shari(Barry) George, Tia, Cady, and Sam.

