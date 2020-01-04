SULLIVAN -- Marcia Jean Reeter. 92, of Waltonville, Illinois, formerly of the Sullivan (Mason Point), Bethany and Dalton City Illinois areas, passed away at 6:20 p.m. Monday, December 30, in the SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Mt. Vernon, Illinois.

Visitation will be in the Reed Funeral Home, Sullivan, Illinois. Graveside service will follow at the Marrowbone Township Cemetery in Bethany, Illinois. Dates and times have not been finalized at this time.

Memorials are suggested to the Cumberland Presbyterian Church, Bethany Illinois or to the Sullivan Art Club, Sullivan.

Marcia was born Jan 1, 1927, in Nokomis, Illinois. She was the daughter of Walter Baughman Slatten and Henrietta Selma Young Slatten. She married Gene Errol Reeter on July 16,1949, in the Chapel of Goodfellow Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas, and he preceded her in death on January 17, 2010.

Marcia had worked at the Decatur Herald and Review for twenty years and was a member of the Greater Decatur Chorale.

