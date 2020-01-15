You have free articles remaining.
DECATUR -- Marcia Louise Collins-Wagner, 63, of Decatur, passed away Sunday, January 12, 2020, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at St. James Catholic Church. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, January 20, 2020, at Moran & Goebel Funeral Home. Memorials may be directed to PawPrint Ministries 226 W Eldorado St, Decatur, IL 62522. The family of Marcia Collins-Wagner is being served by Moran & Goebel Funeral Home, 2801 N. Monroe St. Decatur, IL. Please view the online obituary, send condolences, and share memories at www.moranandgoebel.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Marcia Collins-Wagner as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
