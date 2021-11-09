DECATUR — Marcus Hodges, 29, of Decatur, died Friday, November 5, at Carle Foundation Hospital.

A private family service will be held in Springfield. Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Marcus was born October 16, 1992, in Decatur.

Marcus is survived by his daughter, Cali Hodges of Springfield, IL; mother, Donna Hodges of Springfield, IL; father, Larry Hodges of Decatur; sister, Christina Hodges; brother, Cory Patterson; and cousin, Derek Hodges, who was more of a brother to Marcus.

Marcus was preceded in death by his grandparents Sandra Hodges and Ruth Brown; his aunt, Charlotte; and many other family members.

Rest in peace my boy.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.